kim-kardashian-visits-the-white-house-with-women-granted-clemency-by-trump

After killing it abroad for Paris Trend Week and Kanye's Yeezy Season eight vogue present, Kim has returned to the U.S. and headed straight for the White Home with the ladies Trump granted clemency to.

Kim Kardashian continues to be very dedicated to her ongoing journey of combating for jail reform, as she continues to check to develop into a lawyer and work alongside her attorneys to free those that have been wrongfully imprisoned.

Kim just lately visited the White Home with 4 of the ladies that Trump has granted clemency to in the previous few years. After all, the primary girl that Kim helped free from jail, Alice Johnson, was there and he or she was joined by three different former inmates as effectively.

Tynice Nichole Corridor, Crystal Munoz and Judith Negron have been additionally granted clemency by Trump. Kim defined on Twitter what every girl was sentenced for, writing:

“Crystal Munoz was sentenced to 20 years in jail for conspiracy to own & distribute marijuana. She left behind a 5 month previous child & was pregnant. Crystal was shackled by jail guards throughout the beginning of her second daughter.

Judith Negron was sentenced to 35 years in jail for conspiracy to commit well being care fraud. After trial she acquired the longest sentence ever given to a feminine for a white collar crime. A mom, she left behind two younger sons. This was Judith’s first ever offense.

Tynice Corridor was sentenced 35 years in jail for a primary time peaceful drug conspiracy. Her boyfriend on the time used her home for his unlawful drug actions. She was solely 22 years previous when she went to jail and left behind a three 12 months previous son.”

Followers will get to see Kim tackling these instances head on in her upcoming documentary on Oxygen, “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project,” which airs April 5th.

