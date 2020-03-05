kevin-federline’s-lawyer-says-he-is-‘handling’-the-fallout-from-son-jayden’s-instagram-video-about-britney-spears

Earlier this week, Kevin Federline and Britney Spears’ youngest son Jayden James Federline posted an explosive rant on Instagram about his mother’s music profession and his emotions about his grandfather, Jamie Spears. Now, the video has disappeared from the web and Federline’s lawyer says that it is a “family matter” and his consumer is “handling” the fallout.

“It’s the result of a 13-year-old acting like a 13-year-old,” Los Angeles-based household regulation legal professional Mark Vincent Kaplan instructed Web page Six. “Kevin is handling it like a responsible parent.”

Britney Spear’s son, Jayden Federline, went on an Instagram livestream by which he acknowledged the conservatorship scenario that his mom is on. When requested concerning the #FreeBritney motion he said: “see that’s what I’m tryna do but they’re over me”. Ideas?👀 pic.twitter.com/MLJNEnmMko — Pop Alerts (@PopAIertNews) March 4, 2020

Kaplan added that he didn’t know if Federline had communicated with Spears concerning the incident.

Within the practically 20-minute video that Jayden posted on Tuesday, he made his emotions about his 67-year-old grandfather Jamie identified. When a follower wrote that he ought to kill his grandfather, Jayden mentioned, “I was thinking the same thing.”

When one other fan requested if his grandpa was a jerk, Jayden mentioned that he’s “a pretty big d*ck. He’s pretty f*cking gay as sh*t. He can go die.”

Jayden additionally revealed that his mother instructed him that she was occupied with quitting the music trade, and he hasn’t seen her work on her music in a very long time. Jayden additionally praised his dad, describing him as being “literally Jesus.” And, he additionally complimented Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Jamie has been Brtitney’s conservator for greater than a decade, which suggests he has management over her profession and funds. Nonetheless, there was bother brewing within the household for fairly a while. Jamie has been coping with some severe well being issues, Britney’s battling psychological well being points, and an altercation between Jamie and Kevin and Britney’s oldest son Sean Preston final August led to Federline getting a three-year restraining order in opposition to Jamie.

This has all led to followers forming the #FreeBritney motion as a result of they believed that the pop star didn’t have any management over something in her life, not even her social media. When a fan instructed Jayden that he ought to assist break his mother free, the teenager mentioned that’s what he was making an attempt to do.

Kevin Federline has 70 % custody of Sean and Jayden, and the 13-year-old filmed his Instagram video at his dad’s dwelling. He claimed that he could be sharing extra inside details about his mother if he may get 5,000 followers.

Simply hours after the publish, Jayden’s Instagram account was switched to non-public and all of his posts had been deleted. To take issues even additional, the entire followers who had been sharing clips of the video on social media had their posts eliminated attributable to claims of copyright infringement.



