kevin-federline-is-”not-happy”-after-son-jayden-makes-claims-about-britney-spears-on-instagram

Britney Spears‘ son is studying what it means to reside within the highlight.

Whereas most children are capable of submit on social media as they want, Jayden Federline is just not most children. Together with his mother being an internationally acknowledged pop star, there’s considerably extra consideration paid to his and his household’s life. Meaning his current Instagram Reside went viral nearly instantly, principally due to its candid nature.

Within the clip, Federline described his estranged grandfather Jamie Spears is a “fairly massive d–k”and claimed that his mom “may” stop music altogether. The IG Reside has since been deleted.

However the household’s fame does not imply Jayden is getting off simple. In keeping with Mark Vincent Kaplan, Kevin Federline‘s legal professional, “Kevin was not completely satisfied to see that and he’s addressing it as you’ll count on a accountable father or mother to handle it.”

He tells E! Information that Kevin understands Jayden was “performing as if [he was] a 13-year-old,” however expects higher from the teenager. “We would not anticipate seeing any additional posts like that once more,” he assures.