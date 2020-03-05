kenneth-ray-miller-indicted-for-manufacturing-and-dealing-explosives

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 58-year-old Brownsville man faces 4 legal prices associated to the unlawful manufacturing and dealing of explosives.

Kenneth Ray Miller made his first look in U.S. District Courtroom on Wednesday.

A federal indictment accuses Kenneth Ray Miller of illegally manufacturing, dealing, transporting, and possessing explosives. He’s additionally accused of illegally possessing firearms.

In keeping with the indictment, between 2013 and June 2019, Miller “imported, manufactured, transported and dealed explosive materials, smoke generating devices and a chlorate explosive mixture.” He was additionally allegedly in possession of a number of firearms regardless of having prior felony convictions that prohibit him from having weapons. Authorities discovered a Smith & Wesson Mannequin 19-6 revolver, a Winchester Mannequin 1200, 12-gauge shotgun, and a Norinco SKS Sporter rifle.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, together with the Houston County Sheriff’s Workplace, the St. Paul Police Division, the U.S. Environmental Safety Company, and the State Hearth Marshal.