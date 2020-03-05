kenneth-petty-pleads-not-guilty,-forced-to-hand-over-passport-(update)

TSR Updatez: After being arrested earlier at present for failing to register as a intercourse offender within the state of California, Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty pleaded not responsible at his first court docket look.

The U.S. Legal professional’s Workplace confirmed to The Shade Room that Kenneth Petty was ordered launched on a $100,000 bond following his look.

Per the circumstances of Kenneth’s launch, he must put on an ankle monitor and he was compelled handy over his passport. In keeping with officers, his journey is now restricted to Southern California and TMZ reviews that he may even have a curfew.

His subsequent court docket date on this case has been scheduled for April 28th.

To catch you up on this case, we reported earlier at present that Kenneth had turned himself in to U.S. Marshals, which stemmed from a earlier arrest.

Kenneth moved to California in July 2019. He was reportedly pulled over in Beverly Hills again in November, which was when authorities found he had not but registered as a intercourse offender within the state, which is legally required of him.

He was arrested and launched on a $20,000 bond however the Los Angeles County district legal professional’s workplace charged him for failing to register.

As a result of he didn’t observe up with the court docket to register, he was arrested at present. If convicted, Kenneth may obtain as much as 10 years in jail.

We’ll maintain you posted on any updates in his case, Roommates.