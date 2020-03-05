kcal9-celebrates-30-years-broadcasting-in-southern-california

Legendary information anchor, Jerry Dunphy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – “From the desert to the sea to all of Southern California…”

30 years in the past right this moment, Los Angeles information legend, Jerry Dunphy launched us to ‘Prime 9 News’. It was one thing that had by no means been carried out earlier than in broadcast – three hours of stories at 8, 9 and 10pm.

Almost a yr and $30 million within the making, KCAL9 Information launched on March 5, 1990. This new ‘startup’ had leading edge satellite tv for pc know-how, state-of-the-art modifying tools and contemporary faces like Pat Harvey together with acquainted ones like Dunphy.

“Once the viewers say that we were serious and that we really delivered a credible news product, then they stayed with us,” stated Harvey.

Legend has it, the time period “StormWatch” began at KCAL9

The newscast was branded “Live, Local and Late Breaking”, which continues to be in use right this moment. Additionally nonetheless getting used right this moment – the time period “StormWatch” which, is claimed to have originated at KCAL9.

David Goldstein was on the station from day one. “Here everyone was coming in with a brand new idea, brand new equipment, brand new bosses and everyone started on an even keel,” he recalled.

Though we not name ourselves “California 9”, this station and newscasts had been created particularly for Southern California and with native information our first precedence. We had been there in April of 1991 when an assault caught on digicam in opposition to Rodney King ignited the town in flames. Additionally in 1991, Magic Johnson granted KCAL9 an interview which developed right into a five-part collection on residing with HIV. We saved viewers knowledgeable by way of the Northridge earthquake and the OJ Simpson trial, and on that fateful September day in 2001, we saved Southern California linked with our East Coast brothers and sisters.

Jerry Dunphy and Pat Harvey anchoring ‘Prime 9 News’

In 2002, the faces of KCAL9 that viewers had been accustomed to watching merged with the faces of CBS2. Now, the forces of two main market TV information stations collectively delivered extra hours of stories than some other native station within the Nation. That’s nonetheless true right this moment.

From our groups on the anchor desk to our reporters within the subject, KCAL9 Information thanks you for tuning in these previous 30 years!

For a blast from the previous, watch the unique signoff of KHJ-TV, main into the debut of KCAL9. It’s possible you’ll bear in mind the station’s theme tune, right here in its entirety: