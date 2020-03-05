Katy Perry Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Orlando Bloom’s Love Story

Katy Perry, Pregnancy Announcement

Katy Perryand Orlando Bloomare embarking on a brand new chapter of their love story: Parenthood.

As was revealed in her new music video for “By no means Worn White,” the pop star is anticipating her first child along with her fiance. Their toddler will be a part of older brother Flynn Christopher Bloom, who the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“There’s lots that will probably be taking place this summer season,” the singer mentioned throughout an Instagram Q&A after the video premiered. “Not solely will I be giving start, actually but in addition figuratively to one thing you guys have been ready for.”

“We’re excited and comfortable and it is most likely the longest secret I’ve ever needed to preserve,” Katy continued. “And I wish to inform you guys every thing however I knew I’d inform you in the easiest way, which is thru a chunk of music as a result of that is, I assume that is how I converse to you. That is how we converse collectively to one another.”

The thrilling information comes over a 12 months after Katy and Orlando acquired engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019. It is unclear if the star-studded duo will wait to tie the knot until they welcome their bundle of pleasure, however it doesn’t matter what, it will likely be a festive event stuffed with enjoyable and pleasure. 

As it’s, Katy and Orlando appear to be fairly the amusing couple, as they’re usually seen occurring enjoyable holidays and doing thrilling actions. Add in a child and these two are assured to have a really fairy-tale life collectively. 

Preserve scrolling to relive Katy and Orlando’s love story!

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, 2016 Golden Globes After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Photos for The Weinstein Firm

The Photograph That Began It All…

On the very begin of 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom raised eyebrows when the 2 appeared flirty at a Golden Globes after occasion. Now, we all know that that is the evening that began all of it!

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Favorite Celebrity Vacation Spots

Splash Information

Tropical Twosome

It was formally time to hold forth a brand new couple alert when the 2 vacationed collectively in Hawaii in March.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Date Night, Exclusive

AKM-GSI

Love in NYC

After being noticed collectively in Hawaii, the 2 stepped out amid romance hypothesis for a pleasant dinner at The Polo Bar in Manhattan.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Splash Information

Sundown Smooch

There was no extra hiding their steamy romance as soon as the cute couple was noticed sharing a kiss in Malibu.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, MET Gala 2016, Inside Party Pics, Exclusive

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Haute Couple

At one of many 2016 Met Gala events, Perry’s high fashion look was solely outshined by her sizzling boyfriend.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Children's Hospital

Youngsters’s Hospital Los Angeles

For a Good Claus

After relationship for practically a 12 months, the 2 visited sick youngsters on the Youngsters’s Hospital Los Angeles dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The images from the occasion additionally marked one of many earliest appearances of Bloom on Perry’s social media.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, amfAr Gala

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Photos for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx

Again Collectively

After a break in the course of 2017, the couple acquired again collectively and surprised on the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Birthday Lady

In October 2018, the duo partied all evening to have fun Perry’s birthday.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Couples

She Stated Sure

The morning after Valentine’s Day 2019, Perry shared the thrilling information that she and Bloom have been engaged by posting an cute selfie of the 2 collectively and a shot of her ring.

She merely captioned the heartwarming second, “Full bloom.”

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Beyonce, Jay Z, Oscar Party

BACKGRID

Energy {Couples} Unite

Perry and Bloom walked arm-in-arm to the unique Oscars occasion thrown by Jay-Z and Beyonce in February 2019.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Coachella 2019

Roger / BACKGRID

Coachella Cuties

The lovable couple have been noticed on the notorious Coachella music pageant in 2019, dancing the evening away to artists like Infantile Gambino.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Couples

The Cutest +1

Bloom shared this snapshot to his Instagram after the 2 attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner‘s nupitals, writing, “Great weekend of being love and celebrating love, congrats to an attractive union.”

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Carnival Row Premiere

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Co-Starring

In August 2019, Perry confirmed help for her beau on the Carnival Row premiere.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Couples

Getting In Some FaceTime

“Collectively our initials are O.Ok. and that is what it is gonna be ♥️,” Perry captioned her candy screenshot of her and Bloom FaceTiming each other with their canines, Nugget and Mighty.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Couples

2020 Imaginative and prescient

In a really relateable video posted to her Instagram, Perry shared that she and Bloom have been in mattress on New Yr’s Eve properly earlier than the ball dropped writing, “Whenever you’re in mattress earlier than midnight is when you recognize you are beginning the brand new 12 months proper #2020.”

Katy Perry, Orlando Brown

Instagram

Pet Love

Orlando and Katy give their pups a cuddle as they get pleasure from a time out within the snow.

