katy-perry-announces-she’s-pregnant-in-”never-worn-white”-music-video

Cue the Michael Scott meme: “Oh my God! Okay, it occurring. Everyone keep calm.”
On Wednesday night time, Katy Perry dropped her highly-anticipated new music video for “By no means Worn White.” As you’ll be able to think about, her KatyCats (which is her loyal fanbase’s nickname) are freaking out over it.
Together with the romantic and dreamy-like vibe of the video, Katy had some thrilling information to share. She’s pregnant along with her first little one!
From sporting a literal bouquet of flowers as a full-on night costume and an angelic white robe that was match for a bride (wink, wink), the 35-year-old songstress did the rattling factor.
After all, there was a second within the music video that basically raised eyebrows and obtained folks speaking: it was a shot of the “Roar” singer cradling her child bump.
This portion of the video, which was teased earlier that day on social media, had everybody questioning the identical factor: Is Katy pregnant?
It appears like youngsters are most positively in her and fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s future, and Katy already has her mothering expertise down. Earlier this yr, a supply informed E! Information that she has an wonderful bond with Bloom’s 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.
A separate supply lately informed us that the movie star couple is within the works of fine-tuning their weddings—they plan to have two someday this yr.
“They’ve the visitor listing discovered and most of the particulars,” the supply beforehand revealed. “They hope to have every thing finalized quickly as a result of they’re very enthusiastic about getting married.”
“She has all the time mentioned that Orlando’s love for her was completely different than something she has felt earlier than,” one other insider shared with us.
Watch her electrifying new music video above and congratulations to Katy and Orlando on their rising household!
