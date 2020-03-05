katy-perry-announces-her-pregnancy-in-new-music-video

Share This Article
Right here I assumed that Katy Perry sharing new music was thrilling sufficient, however she revealed some main information in her video for “By no means Worn White.”
Katy is having a child with Orlando Bloom!
Followers had already been speculating her being pregnant when Katy shared a teaser hours earlier than the video’s premiere, however she formally confirmed it by ending the video rubbing her child bump.
After the massive reveal, she made a joke on Twitter about being glad not having to cover the bump anymore.
Katy has been engaged to Orlando since February 2019, and her new music is all about taking a leap of religion in love and looking out ahead to being blissfully married.
This announcement makes “By no means Worn White” much more heartwarming.
I am so excited for them! Congrats to the completely happy couple!