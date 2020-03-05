katy-perry-and-orlando-bloom’s-japan-wedding-plans-stalled-due-to-coronavirus

Katy Perryand Orlando Bloomare pledging to be collectively in illness and in well being, however that does not imply they’re throwing all warning to the wind.

With the coronavirus quickly spreading throughout the globe, the soon-to-be dad and mom are placing their wedding ceremony plans on maintain for the second. A supply tells E! Information Katy initially “had her coronary heart set” on internet hosting her and Orlando’s nuptials in Japan, however the rapidly-spreading sickness has compelled the duo to “wait to see what occurs with journey and coronavirus.”

“The marriage is developing and every little thing is deliberate,” the supply shares, earlier than including, “It is up within the air and issues may very well be altering.”

One other supply reveals the actor and singer are “contemplating shifting the plans to the U.S.”

As fluid because the scenario is, the precedence is ensuring everybody maintains their well being, particularly for the reason that second supply says Katy is “about 5 months” pregnant.