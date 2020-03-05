kate-middleton-reveals-prince-george-and-princess-charlotte’s-new-hobbies

Will Prince George be the primary rock star King of England?

Throughout her go to to Galway, Eire on Thursday with Prince William, Kate Middleton revealed that their eldest son, the third in line to the British throne, and their daughter, Princess Charlotte, have taken up new hobbies. She stated that George, 6, is studying to play the guitar whereas Charlotte, 4, is into gymnastics,” HELLO! journal reported.

Kate made her feedback after she and William watched a efficiency by the band NØÖV.

“When did you all begin enjoying?” she requested the performers, in keeping with the journal. “It has been so fascinating listening to all of the storytelling during the last couple of days. I want we may have introduced George and Charlotte alongside, they might have cherished it. And George is beginning to be taught the guitar.”

After William and Kate, who additionally share 1 and 1/2-year-old son Prince Louis, watched a demonstration from a pair of tightrope walkers on a balancing beam, the duchess informed them, “Charlotte is admittedly into gymnastics, she’s doing cartwheels, handstands, every little thing. It is so good for his or her primary abilities of steadiness and coordination,” HELLO! reported.