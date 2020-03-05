kareena-kapoor-khan-makes-her-debut-on-instagram

Whereas social media has grow to be nearly a vital aspect for stars to advertise their work and keep linked with followers, sure B-town actors have chosen to keep away from it. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are few names who haven’t taken the plunge simply but. However appears like one in every of these names gained’t be part of that record anymore. We’ve simply bought to know that Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her debut on Intagram.

An account below the identify of Kareena Kapoor Khan popped up on Instagram yesterday which already has over 60,000 followers. Because the account isn’t verified, there’s no solution to affirm that it’s the actress herself, however the truth that names like Manish Malhotra, Mohit Rai, Nilofer Qureshi and Tanya Ghavri, who share a detailed bond with Kareena, are already following the deal with may recommend that there’s some fact behind this hearsay. To date, there’s solely a single put up reside on the account which is a video captioned, “Coming soon”. We additionally spoke to surce near the actress who instructed us that it’s certainly her and he or she can be making it official very very quickly!