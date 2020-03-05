kareena-kapoor-khan-and-malaika-arora-look-gorgeous-in-these-latest-pictures



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are undoubtedly part of the most popular lady gang of Bollywood. They, together with Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor make for a beautiful group of 4 who are sometimes noticed taking trip for women night time outs and lunches. They even make it some extent to have fun one another’s birthdays with pomp and present. Right this moment, the shutterbugs snapped Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora as the fashionable duo stepped out for lunch.

Whereas Kareena opted for a pair of jeans and an attractive black high, Malaika seemed radiant in a printed yellow and sky blue tie and dye high and a pair of jeans. The hotties fortunately posed for the paparazzi earlier than heading into the hotspot and turned heads whereas they did so. Try the images under.