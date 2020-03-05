Kandi Burruss Shares More Amazing Pics From Her Family Vacay – Fans Freak Out Because Of This Coronavirus-Related Reason

Kandi Burruss resides her greatest life as of late collectively along with her household on a well-deserved vacay. A few days in the past, following the newest RHOA episode that aired the final Sunday, Kandi mentioned that she’d be somewhat late along with her Converse on It episode, which often aired after RHOA as a result of she’s on vacay along with her family members.

Kandi shared all types of pics and movies from her journey, and now she’s again with extra.

‘I’ve been dwelling my greatest life for the previous few days. Joke… so I used to be ordering “Virgin” Bob Marley’s. Little did I do know they weren’t utterly Virgin. They simply didn’t add the additional shot of rum however the frozen combine already had alcohol in it. It was so candy that I didn’t even style the alcohol. I’ve been tearing them up! 😂 So I formally discovered a drink that I like I assume,’ Kandi captioned one in every of her latest posts.

Rasheeda Frost hopped within the feedback to write down the next message: ‘Stopppppppp I can’t consider it!!! I don’t wanna hear shit on our subsequent vacay daiquiri’s all day.’

Somebody mentioned: ‘That’s harmful! Love Bob Marleys have enjoyable sis you look nice!!! 😍’ and one other follower posted this: ‘Wow I thought I’d by no means see the day that Kandi likes a drink.’

Kandi additionally shared a photograph by which she’s along with Todd Tucker

‘My favorite part of any vacation is the spa! What’s your favourite a part of a vacay? Sidebar: when you ever keep on the @royaltonbluewaters in Jamaica & get a therapeutic massage ensure you ask for Corona. She’s an superior masseuse! 💆🏾‍♀️’ Kandi captioned the picture.

Somebody joked and mentioned: ‘Horrible time for her name to be Corona. Poor thing. 😂’

One other commenter gushed over Kandi and Todd’s marriage and mentioned: ‘I love you and Todd’s relationship! Can’t wait until I discover me a Todd chile! 🙌🏾 Hope y’all having/had a blast.’

A fan mentioned: ‘I’m with you on the Spa! You and Todd look stunning very joyful and relaxed! Proceed to get pleasure from your well-deserved trip.’

Followers can’t watch for extra pics from this wonderful vacay!



