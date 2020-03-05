k-9-search-finds-no-human-remains-in-san-francisco-warehouse-fire-debris

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Human stay searches performed Wednesday by Okay-9 models on the website of a warehouse hearth final weekend at Toland Avenue and Evans Avenue discovered no proof of victims within the particles.

“We are happy to say that all three K-9s confirmed no victims,” the San Francisco Hearth Division mentioned by way of Twitter, thanking the Mountain View Hearth Division and Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Workplace for offering canines for the search.

Thanks @MtnViewFire @SCCoSheriff for helping us with Human Stay K9 searches on the 4th alarm hearth at Toland and Evans. We’re pleased to say that each one three K9s confirmed no victims. @Cal_OES @FEMARegion9 pic.twitter.com/aninIe053e — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 4, 2020

The hearth, first reported at 8:49 p.m. Saturday and contained at 11:35 p.m., destroyed a towing warehouse, the adjoining Bonanza restaurant and an upstairs residential unit.

The proprietor of the restaurant was capable of escape the blaze but it surely wasn’t clear if he was one of many residents of the upstairs unit.

The blaze downed a number of energy traces, inflicting outages for about 5,600 households within the space.

No one was injured however two individuals within the residential unit had been displaced.

