juve-inter-to-be-played-sunday-without-fans

Juventus will host Inter this Sunday with spectators not permitted to attend the match

The postponed Serie A fixture between Juventus and Inter Milan can be performed on Sunday behind closed doorways, the league have confirmed.

5 Serie A matches which had been postponed between Feb 29 and March 2 due to the coronavirus outbreak, together with the top-of-the-table conflict between Juventus and Inter have been rescheduled for this weekend.

Coronavirus newest: PL, Cheltenham, rugby

The matches will all be performed with out spectators following an Italian authorities decree on Wednesday.

The federal government has barred the general public from all sports activities occasions till April three in a bid to curb Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

The opposite matches are Parma v SPAL, AC Milan v Genoa, Sampdoria v Verona and Udinese v Fiorentina, whereas a sixth recreation, Sassuolo v Brescia, can be performed on Monday.

The 27th spherical of matches, attributable to be performed this weekend, can be rescheduled to a future date.

Second-placed Juventus are two factors behind leaders Lazio with a recreation in hand whereas Inter are eight behind Lazio with two video games in hand.