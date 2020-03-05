justin-bieber-praises-kanye-west-after-gigi-hadid-disses-him:-he’s-‘the-most-innovative-artist’

Justin Bieber spoke enthusiastically about Kanye West as an artist in a behind-the-scenes video for the ‘Deal With It’ marketing campaign and admitted he thinks he’s ‘awesome’.

Justin Bieber, 26, is a big fan of Kanye West, 42, and he proved it when he spoke about him within the behind the scenes video for Calvin Klein‘s Deal With It campaign that he appears in. The singer gushed about the rapper’s expertise within the clip and even known as him “the most innovative” artist performing right this moment. “The most innovative artist performing today, or just being creative, I think is probably Kanye,” Justin mentioned within the video. “I think he’s got such a good eye for artistic expression, artistic view. And I just think he’s overall awesome.”

Justin’s optimistic feedback about Yeezy come only a week after he made a shock look at his Sunday Service on Feb. 23. He took to the stage on the occasion and sang an acoustic model of the gospel track “Never Would Have Made It”, which was initially written and carried out by Marvin Sapp. He proudly shared a video of the efficiency to his social media web page and captioned it with the lyrics to the track. “I never would have it without you…I would have lost it all, but now I see how you were there for me” they learn.

Justin’s reward of Kanye additionally comes after Gigi Hadid, 24, appeared to shade the “Jesus Walks” creator by liking a tweet on Mar. 2. The tweet was headlined with “A MESSAGE TO THE FASHION INDUSTRY” and went on to learn: “Just in case you forgot, Kanye West advocates for Donald Trump’s administration. And that gay-hating, poor person-hating, immigrant-hating, women-hating, trans-hating, animal and nature-hating, abortion banning sociopathic genocidal agenda is the goody in each of your ‘sunday service’ gift bags.”

The daring tweet was posted after Kanye obtained consideration for holding a shock Sunday Service for individuals in Paris earlier than his Yeezy Season eight vogue present throughout Paris Style Week, and though Gigi didn’t remark instantly, her motion appears to point that in contrast to Justin, she’s not an enormous fan of Kanye!