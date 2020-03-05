justin-bieber-gushes-over-‘awesome’-and-‘most-innovative-artist’-kanye-west-after-gigi-hadid-slams-him!

After Gigi Hadid not directly slammed Kanye West over his controversial assist of Donald Trump, it’s Justin Bieber’s flip to share his opinion on the rapper and because it seems, it couldn’t be any extra completely different from the supermodel’s!

Throughout a behind the scenes video for Calvin Klein‘s ‘Deal With It’ marketing campaign, Justin gushed over Ye, saying that he’s ‘awesome’ in addition to ‘most innovative artist’ that’s nonetheless performing in the present day.

That’s proper! It seems that Justin is a large fan of Kanye and he didn’t hesitate to reward him.

‘The most innovative artist performing today, or just being creative, I think it’s in all probability Kanye. I feel he has such an excellent eye for inventive expression, inventive view. And I feel he’s total superior,’ he says within the clip.

This comes solely per week after he additionally appeared on the rapper’s well-known Sunday Service.

On the occasion, Justin took the stage, performing the gospel By no means Would Have Made It by Marvin Sapp.

He additionally posted a video of his efficiency on social media quickly after and captioned it with some lyrics from the tune: ‘I never would have it without you…I would have lost it all, but now I see how you were there for me.’

As talked about earlier than, beforehand, Gigi Hadid made her opinion on the rapper referred to as properly by liking a tweet dragging him and inspiring the style trade to keep away from working with the rapper on any of his style collections.

It learn: ‘Just in case you forgot, Kanye West advocates for Donald Trump’s administration. And that gay-hating, poor person-hating, immigrant-hating, women-hating, trans-hating, animal and nature-hating, abortion banning sociopathic genocidal agenda is the goody in every of your ‘sunday service’ reward luggage.’

By liking the tweet, the supermodel made her opinion on the rapper and style creator well-known and really clear!



Put up Views:

0





