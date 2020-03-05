Julianne Hough Is All Smiles While Reuniting With Brooks Laich 2 Mos. After Split Rumors — Pics

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich seemed to be in good spirits, after they had been noticed outdoors the Pico Union Challenge in Los Angeles as followers proceed to take a position the standing of their marriage.

Though followers are nonetheless questioning if Julianne Hough and her husband of almost three years, Brooks Laich, are again collectively for good, the couple seemed to be fairly content material following a exercise class in downtown Los Angeles on March 5. Within the pictures that had been captured of the duo, Julianne smiled brightly for flashing cameras as the previous Dancing With The Stars professional, 31, and former ice hockey participant, 36, left Pico Union Challenge after internet hosting a Daybreaker LA exercise class. Alongside along with her all the time beaming smile, Julianne wore a pink sweatshirt and floral print tied round her waist as she walked behind Brooks, who sported an all grey ensemble.

Whereas the couple seemed to be placing up a robust entrance, their marriage was on the rocks roughly two months in the past. On Jan. 8, it appeared that the couple, who wed in a romantic ceremony in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in July 2017, had been reportedly spending time aside to take inventory of their relationship. “They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what’s going on between them,” a supply revealed on the time. “They don’t even really know what to call it. There’s a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal.”

As for any clues on their social media that would trace to their present standing, it’s a little bit of a combined bag. Brooks has, in quite a lot of his Instagram posts particularly, been seen sporting his wedding ceremony ring. Whether or not he’s internet hosting his podcast with Gavin DeGraw, or understanding, Brooks’s darkish wedding ceremony ring has been extremely noticeable. Julianne’s Instagram, nonetheless, instructed a really totally different story. Quite a lot of Julianne’s posts confirmed the dancer not sporting her ring — and never hiding it both. One specific selfie, dated Feb. 25, featured Julianne holding an ice cream cone along with her left hand and no ring in sight.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich depart Pico Union Challenge in downtown Los Angeles after an early morning exercise [BACKGRID]. Julianne Hough beamed on the cameras as she left Pico Union Challenge in downtown LA on March 5 [BACKGRID].

It’s nonetheless extremely unclear the place Brooks and Julianne are within the strategy of resolving any relationship hurdles they could have encounter. However from the seems to be of those pictures, the pair are spending time collectively and certain making an effort to maneuver right into a recent chapter of their marital journey. Followers should maintain their detective hats on tightly for any new clues as to the duo’s potential reconciliation.