julianne-hough-and-brooks-laich-work-up-a-sweat-amid-rumored-drama

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich labored up a sweat on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Dancing With the Stars alumna and her 36-year-old hockey-playing hubby attended a Daybreaker occasion on the Pico Union Undertaking in Los Angeles. Hough hosted a KINRGY session, and it appeared like her partner determined to hitch in on the enjoyable.

In accordance with the occasion’s web site, attendees additionally loved a breathwork session, a dance get together and breakfast bites.

Hough shared a number of photographs and movies of herself on the occasion. Whereas Laich wasn’t featured in any of her footage, different attendees posted photographs of them collectively. The paparazzi additionally snapped just a few photos of the duo leaving the occasion.

Hough wore a pink one-piece and matching long-sleeved prime to the gathering. She additionally sported a pink sports activities bra and pink leggings at one level. In the meantime, Laich donned a short-sleeved prime, black shorts and rainbow sneakers for the occasion. He additionally tied a pink bandana round his brow throughout the exercise.