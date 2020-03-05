judge-rejects-1501’s-motion-to-stop-megan-thee-stallion-from-dropping-new-music,-allowing-her-to-drop-her-new-project-this-week

As you all know issues will not be good between Megan Thee Stallion and her label 1501. Earlier this week she filed a lawsuit towards the label, and he or she was additionally granted a short lived restraining order that might permit her to launch new music.

Yesterday, Megan introduced her new venture “Suga,” which is scheduled to drop tomorrow, Friday, March 6hth. Carl Crawford, the top of the label, had filed for a movement on Wednesday with hopes of dissolving the restraining order so she couldn’t drop any new music.

In keeping with TMZ, the decide has sided with Megan and rejected 1501’s movement to dissolve the restraining order, which implies she will be able to drop her new venture on Friday.

As we beforehand reported, Carl did an interview with Billboard and mentioned the problems with Megan and the lawsuit that she filed towards the label. He stated, “Let’s talk about your contract. It’s a great contract for a first-timer. What contract gives parts of their masters and 40% royalties and all that kind of stuff? Ask Jay-Z to pull one of his artists’ first contracts, and let’s compare it to what Megan got… I guarantee they won’t ever show you that.”

J Prince who’s an affiliate of Carl Crawford addressed his identify being talked about within the lawsuit and shared his stance on the scenario.

He stated in a social media publish, “BREAKING NEWS ALERT‼️Houston we have a problem, Megan, along with Roc Nation Employee Geetanjali Grace Lyer decided to include my name in a lawsuit wrapped around lies and stupidity. We gone get this sh*t straight.”

He continued, “Now let’s deal with the root of this issue. The root is a familiar one for me coming from a successful independent record labels perspective. We as independent record labels make many sacrifices along with our artists. After we do all the hard work together with artists, it’s a known fact that major record labels and established managers attempt to poach the fruits of our labor.”

Take a look at the rest of his assertion under:

Supply: https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/04/megan-thee-stallion-record-label-1501-certified-restraining-order-new-music/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94