joseph-baena,-22,-reveals-muscular-legs-in-short-shorts-at-gym-with-gf-nicky-dodaj

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena hit the gymnasium together with his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj, after celebrating their one 12 months anniversary.

It appears Joseph Baena inherited his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s physique! The 22-year-old son of Hollywood royalty not too long ago confirmed off his tremendous muscular legs when he stepped out in Venice, California carrying the tiniest shorts ever. He was noticed on March four together with his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj, each graduates of Pepperdine College in Malibu, following a sweaty exercise sesh. Joseph wore blue brief shorts, a black Gold’s Gymnasium sweater, black Vans, and a baseball cap. The tremendous trendy Nicky seemed stylish as she sported black leggings, a black lengthy sleeve prime, and white sneakers, as she swept her brunette tresses right into a ponytail. The bronzed magnificence walked behind her beau as they exited the gymnasium, which Joseph typically frequents together with his bodybuilding icon father.

The couple celebrated their one 12 months anniversary on Feb. 23, and Joseph celebrated by sharing a sequence of images of them all year long on Instagram. The primary pic positively caught followers’ eyes, because it options Joseph going utterly shirtless and displaying off his ripped muscle tissues, whereas carrying Nicky on one shoulder and flexing together with his different arm. Joseph’s muscle tissues are completely harking back to his dads, and this pic definitely proves that his gymnasium periods are paying off!

Together with the images, Joseph wrote a candy message to his lady. “One year with my partner in crime!!!” he gushed. “Can’t wait for many more adventure, laughs and celebrations to come! Love you.” He added a pink coronary heart emoji, as properly. Nicky commented on the picture with an analogous sentiment, writing, “Love you cutie!” In one other one of many footage, Joseph and Nicky share a kiss in entrance of a fortress at Disneyland. One other picture reveals them carrying matching white robes at what seems to be a spa, with champagne flutes in entrance of them.

Joseph Baena hits the gymnasium together with his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj. Picture Credit score: Backgrid

Joseph and Nicky met whereas they had been each college students, and began relationship throughout February of their senior 12 months. Joseph truly went public together with his and Nicky’s relationship in an Instagram picture from their commencement ceremony in Might 2019. Since then, the 2 have mainly been inseparable, hitting up Hollywood nightclubs collectively and even attending crimson carpet occasions. Younger love!