joe-giudice-debuts-massive-chest-tattoo-in-honor-of-his-daughters

Joe Giudice simply received some main new physique ink in honor of his daughters.

Late Wednesday, the previous Actual Housewives of New Jersey actuality star unveiled the most recent addition to his assortment of tattoos: the pinnacle of a bald eagle on his chest. Giudice, who now lives in Italy following his October deportation, defined in an Instagram video that whereas getting the tattoo harm and he hated it, he did it due to his firstborn daughter, Gia Giudice.

He later unveiled the completed paintings in a second video as he sang alongside to Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“What you do for the youngsters you’re keen on (every thing) #pact I need to have them with me perpetually #eagle #courageovercomfort #loveconquers #familyfirst #familylove,” he wrote in one in all two captions.

“That is it Gia hope you prefer it ! I received this to represent that I’ll all the time be my women [eagle] as a result of it flies greater than some other [bird]. I need to give them power to mount up with wings as eagles, they shall all the time run and never be spent. My women will all the time be highly effective and brave ladies. I promise to look over you as power and protect them from [harm] . Daddy loves you perpetually,” he elaborated. “#tattoos #couragetochange #loveyou #empowerwoman #daughters #energy #stroll #queen #singer.”