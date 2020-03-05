jess-breach-ruled-out-of-six-nations

England’s Jess Breach is out with an ankle harm

England Ladies can be with out Jess Breach for the remainder of the Six Nations on account of an ankle harm.

The Harlequins participant suffered an ankle harm in coaching forward of Saturday’s match in opposition to Wales.

In her absence, Sarah McKenna will play left wing whereas Emily Scott will occupy the full-back berth for her second begin of the event, because the Purple Roses look to make it 4 wins from 4.

Amy Cokayne is about to earn her 50th cap and is one among six Harlequins gamers to begin at their residence stadium, the Twickenham Stoop.

Head coach Simon Middleton stated: “Firstly, we’re actually upset and upset to lose Jess for our closing two video games. “She’s an integral participant for us and all of us want her a speedy restoration. “Sarah McKenna has performed rather well at full-back for us over the Six Nations to date however she’s additionally a participant we see with the flexibility to play wing as effectively. “England in opposition to Wales in any sport is an iconic fixture and we’re very a lot trying ahead to the sport. “There’s been a improbable effort throughout the board by way of ticket gross sales and we all know the gang on the Stoop will create an exquisite environment. “I might like to present a particular point out to Amy Cokayne on her 50th cap. For somebody so younger to succeed in this milestone is an unbelievable achievement. “Saturday can be a really particular second and one she deserves to take pleasure in.”

Amy Cokayne will win her 50th England cap at her membership’s residence floor

England: 15 Emily Scott, 14 Lydia Thompson, 13 Emily Scarratt (c), 12 Amber Reed, 11 Sarah McKenna, 10 Katy Daley-McLean, 9 Leanne Riley; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Amy Cokayne, three Shaunagh Brown, four Poppy Cleall, 5 Zoe Aldcroft, 6 Harriet Millar-Mills, 7 Vicky Fleetwood, eight Sarah Beckett.

Replacements: 16 Heather Kerr, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Sarah Hunter, 20 Amelia Harper, 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Mia Venner