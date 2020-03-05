“jeopardy!”-host-alex-trebek-says-he’s-beating-the-odds,-marks-1-year-cancer-milestone

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Recreation present host Alex Trebek gave an replace on his battle in opposition to most cancers because the 79-year-old celebrates a milestone.

In a video posted on social media the “Jeopardy!” host stated he has crushed the one-year survival charge for stage Four pancreatic most cancers sufferers. — which is 18%.

Trebek stated it might be disingenuous to say his well being battle has been simple. “There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days,” he stated within the emotional video.

A one-year replace from Alex: pic.twitter.com/W9101suZeZ — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 4, 2020

Trebek says she was near giving up on life and that his journey included “…moments of great pain and sudden massive attacks of great depression.”

Regardless of his struggles, Trebek has continued to do his job and has vowed he received’t be ending his profession anytime within the “near future.”

Trebek ended his replace with phrases of encouragement for his followers to persevere by means of no matter their circumstance is and hold a optimistic perspective.

Jeopardy! airs weekdays at 6:00 p.m. on TXA 21.