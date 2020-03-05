jennifer-lopez-hits-the-beach-in-a-sexy,-white-plunging-swimsuit 

Jennifer Lopez offers an entire new which means to seaside days! The singer confirmed off her wonderful determine in a plunging white swimsuit with sultry cut-outs whereas at lounging within the sand on March 4. And, these new pictures are the motivation we would have liked!

It might be a tad bit early, however Jennifer Lopez is already wanting summertime high-quality! The singer/actress, 50, who makes the gymnasium a 365-day behavior, confirmed off her match determine in a white swimsuit on the seaside on Wednesday afternoon. She shared a collection of sultry snaps to her Instagram Tales, that confirmed her modeling the plunging quantity, which featured an open again and facet cut-outs.

J.Lo wore her hair in a prime knot for her day on the seaside along with her good friend, Stevie Mackey. The superstar vocal coach, who additionally works with the singer, additionally shared a selfie of them lounging within the sand. Jennifer posed with a cute pout whereas she rocked a pair of round sunnies with silver jewels across the rims. It’s unclear the place precisely the duo spent their day of R&R, however it seemed magical to say the least.

The mom of two additionally shared an attractive video that panned her whole physique from backside to prime. “No one likes a shady beach…,” J.Lo captioned the clip. She was all smiles exhibiting off her contemporary face and big diamond ring from fiance, Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer laid on a white towel subsequent to her Louis Vuitton bag as she listened to a gradual tune and the blowing wind.

(Picture credit score: onlyjrod13/Instagram)

The triple menace singer, dancer actress most undoubtedly deserved a day on the seaside after months of preparation for her Tremendous Bowl LIV halftime present in early February. Jennifer, together with co-headliner Shakira, rocked the stage in Miami for tens of millions when the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs took the win over the San Fransisco 49ers on February 2.

Jennifer spent numerous hours within the studio perfecting her strikes and voice for the 12-minute set, which additionally featured her 12-year-old daughter, Emme,. To not point out, J.Lo was out and in of the gymnasium as nicely, ensuring her six-pack was on level for the large occasion. But, when isn’t it?