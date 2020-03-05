jennifer-garner-urged-‘the-way-back’s-director-to-not-give-up-on-ben-affleck-after-relapse

Gavin O’Connor, the director of Ben Affleck’s new movie ‘The Way Back’ revealed that Jennifer Garner vouched for her ex when he suffered from a relapse in the course of the filming of the flick in 2018.

Jennifer Garner, 47, made positive Ben Affleck, 47, stored his position as Jack Cunningham, a former basketball all-star scuffling with dependancy, within the new movie The Means Again when he relapsed in 2018, and she or he did so by going straight to the movie’s director, Gavin O’Connor. Gavin, 55, sat down for an interview with 34th Avenue Journal and talked about how the actor’s former spouse instantly requested him to not “pull the plug” on the movie as a result of Ben beloved it a lot.

“So, what happened was, just as we started prepping the movie, Ben fell off the wagon,” Gavin advised the publication. “So he ended up going to rehab, and I didn’t know if the movie was over. The studio certainly thought the movie was over. His ex-wife Jennifer Garner called me up, and told me that when he went to rehab, he took a basketball with him. She said, ‘Gavin, he’s asking you, please don’t pull the plug on the movie, he really wants to do this.’”

Gavin went on to clarify that after his dialog with Jennifer Ben had “about a week of detoxing” earlier than he met with him and so they mentioned the way forward for the movie. “We spent half a day together and figured out a way to do this that will work for him, because most importantly he needed to recover and needed to get his sobriety on track,”he stated. “That overtook everything. And then he got out the day before we started shooting. So we had a very raw, vulnerable guy showing up for our first day of shooting.”

The information of Ben’s troubles whereas making The Means Again and Jennifer’s motion to assist him come after Ben made headlines for admitting that their divorce, which was finalized in 2018, is “the biggest regret” in his life in a Feb. 18 interview with The New York Occasions. Regardless of now not being married, Ben and Jen nonetheless co-parent their three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Sam, 8, and handle to keep up a wholesome friendship when doing so.

“Ben and Jen have a great relationship now so she appreciated the kind words he used so publicly to take ownership for his past with the New York Times article,” a supply EXCLUSIVELY advised HollywoodLife shortly after Ben’s NYT interview was printed. “She realizes what a big deal it was for Ben to say the things he did. They talk all of the time for the sake of the kids. She really just wants him to be healthy and happy for their kids’ sake. That’s all.”

The Means Again shall be launched in theaters on Mar. 6.