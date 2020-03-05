j-prince:-5-things-to-know-about-the-music-ceo-feuding-with-megan-thee-stallion

After Megan Thee Stallion referred to as J. Prince’ infamous’ and ‘intimidating’ in her lawsuit in opposition to her document label, he clapped again on the ‘lies and stupidity.’ Right here’s what you must find out about him and this drama.

“[Megan Thee Stallion] seems to be a perfect candidate for self-destruction,” wrote J. Prince in a Mar. 5 Instagram publish. The CEO of Rap-A-Lot Data and former supervisor of Floyd Mayweather Jr. responded to Megan, 25, bringing him up in her lawsuit in opposition to her label, 1501 Licensed Leisure, and its head, former MLB outfielder-turned-record exec Carl Crawford. Whereas J. Prince wasn’t concerned in 1501, he’s a buddy of Crawford, and Megan’s lawsuit reportedly referred to Prince as “notorious in the music business for threats and intimidation towards artists and others,” based on Complicated. Clearly, J. Prince didn’t get pleasure from this and referred to as out Megan on-line. “Houston, we have a problem. Megan, along with Roc Nation Employee Geetanjali Grace Lyer decided to include my name in a lawsuit wrapped around lies and stupidity. We gone get this shit straight,” he wrote initially of his message.

J. Prince claimed that Megan “signed an affidavit, talked down, and lied in court documents on me.” He additionally wrote that he thinks Imply and her late mom “negotiated a good deal” with the label, that she getting a 40% revenue share is “a great deal especially for an unestablished artist that til this day has never delivered an album,” and that Carl Crawford was “an angel in Megan’s eyes when he was spending hundreds of thousands investing in her career. Now that he’s helped her become a successful artist, she stopped paying him his percentage and views him as the devil.”

With it trying like Megan is about to drop Suga on Mar. 6, regardless of 1501’s efforts to cease it, the drama between her, her label, and J. Prince isn’t going away. Right here’s what you must find out about this supposedly “notorious” music determine.

1. J. Prince is a hip-hop veteran and boxing promoter. J. Prince has been within the rap recreation for over 30 years. He based Rap-A-Lot data in 1987 out of a used automobile lot. The Houston-based label has put out data by The Geto Boys, Bun B of UGK, Juvenile, and Massive Mike. “My brother was a rapper, and his name was Sir Rap-A-Lot,” J. Prince instructed NPR in 2012. “I actually started the company for him because I didn’t want my brother on the streets, hustling in the jungle that we were living in at the time [and] I felt like it’d be a good business move to give him another opportunity.”

“I was inspired by the thing that Russell Simmons and Def Jam was doing, but I didn’t have any insight from a business perspective to how they were doing it,” he added. “Being from the South, I was totally isolated from getting wisdom from those guys. Matter of fact, some [people in the industry] that I’d seek wisdom from gave me the wrong information to try to get rid of me.”

2. He’s a mentor of Drake… J. Prince linked with Drake after his son, Jas Prince, found the Toronto rapper on MySpace in 2006, based on Newsweek.

3. …and spoke about Drake’s feud with Pusha T. Throughout the Drake/Pusha T feud of 2018, J Prince weighed in on the meat and instructed Drake not to answer Pusha’s “The Story of Adidon,” which revealed Drake had a son. “I spoke with Drake, you know what I mean. I made OG call Drake this morning telling him I don’t want you to respond to this,” Prince mentioned. “We gonna put this to bed. Because we can’t get in the pigpen with pigs because pigs turn to hogs, and then hogs get slaughtered.”

4. He was Floyd Mayweather’s supervisor. One time, J. Prince (who has labored as a boxing promoter) managed Floyd Mayweather. The 2 minimize ties in 2003, based on Complicated. He additionally managed Andre Ward earlier than he retired in 2017.

5. Megan Thee Stallion referred to as him ‘notorious’ in her lawsuit in opposition to her label. Megan signed a administration take care of Roc Nation in September 2019, and realized there have been points with 1501. She claimed “everything went left” when she tried to renegotiate her deal, so she filed the lawsuit. She was additionally granted a brief restraining order, which permits her to drop her new music. She accused 1501 of mendacity about its providers and that they take 60% of the cash she makes from her recordings (and that they take 30% of her tour and 30% of her merch income.) After over a billion streams on Spotify and Apple Music, price an estimated $7.Three million, she claims she solely has been paid $15,000.

“Around the time [Megan] signed with Roc Nation, Mr. Crawford associated himself with James Prince (known professionally as J. Prince),” Megan’s lawsuit reportedly claims, per Complicated. “Mr. Prince announced at the time that he was now Mr. Crawford’s “partner.” I’ve [sic] conscious that Mr. Prince is infamous within the music enterprise for threats and intimidation in direction of artists and others, and has been known as one of many “most feared men in hip-hop.[“] He has specifically made comments about Roc Nation’s management of Megan, and threats related thereto.”

J. Prince’s response? “For the record, we have no problem with negotiating with Megan, but we do have a problem with dictators,” he wrote in his IG publish. He additionally defended his status. “These [major] record labels and managers don’t want shit to do with these artists until the hard work, risk, sacrifices, and resources have been spent by the little guys. … I didn’t allow this to happen to me when New York and LA record labels attempted to take my artists- so they labeled me as malicious for fighting back. I didn’t allow it then, so I damn sure ain’t gonna allow it to happen to 1501 Records or any of the other independent record labels that I’m associated with.”