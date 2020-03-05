italy-vs-england-six-nations-game-postponed

Italy vs England has been postponed

England’s Six Nations sport with Italy in Rome on March 14 has been postponed on account of issues over the coronavirus.

Greater than 3,000 circumstances have been reported in Italy with over 100 deaths confirmed, with all Serie A soccer matches and different sporting occasions within the nation on account of be performed behind closed doorways till April Three as a precaution towards it spreading additional.

That was additionally to be the case for England’s remaining sport of the 2020 Six Nations however with the Italian rugby federation and the Six Nations unwilling to see the match performed in an empty stadium, the choice has now been made to play the fixture at a later date.

Staging the sport behind closed doorways on the Stadio Olimpico would see the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) miss out on gate receipts for a 73,000 sell-out.

Italy’s match with Eire, which was on account of be performed in Dublin this weekend, has already been postponed because of the coronavirus.

England are additionally set to play in Italy within the Ladies’s Six Nations on Sunday March 15, though it stays unclear whether or not that fixture will even need to be postponed.

The choice to play fixtures behind closed doorways will even have an effect on two PRO14 matches, 32 Serie A soccer matches, and Juventus’ Champions League last-16 second leg with Lyon, which is scheduled for March 17 in Turin.

England males’s Six Nations sport with Wales at Twickenham on Saturday does go forward, though Mako Vunipola won’t be concerned.

The prop was refrained from the England camp on medical recommendation after he travelled to Tonga by way of Hong Kong, in line with forwards coach Steve Borthwick.

He might play for Saracens of their Premiership sport towards Leicester on the weekend, nonetheless, after they confirmed the prop has confirmed no signs for coronavirus.