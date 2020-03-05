islanders-defenseman-johnny-boychuk-gets-90-stitches-after-taking-skate-to-face

NEW YORK — New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk wanted 90 stitches to his eyelid after being hit within the face with a skate however suffered no harm to his eye, president and common supervisor Lou Lamoriello stated Wednesday.

Boychuk was lower Tuesday night time when he was hit by Artturi Lehkonen’s skate because the Montreal Canadiens left wing fell ahead.

“Johnny Boychuk is OK. There’s been no damage to his eye,” Lamoriello advised reporters. “He felt the skate blade get his eye, but fortunately, it just got the eyelid. It took 90 stitches to fix; a plastic surgeon took care of it. I don’t want to exaggerate with the stitches because they do very small stitches, but there were 90 of them.”

Each gamers have been in entrance of the Islanders’ web in the course of the third interval when Lehkonen fell, inflicting his legs to enter the air and his proper skate to attach with Boychuk below the visor. Boychuk was down on the ice briefly earlier than he bought up and skated off the ice along with his hand protecting his face.

“He’ll be fine,” Lamoriello stated. “It’s just a matter of time with the eye opening up and him feeling good.”

There is no such thing as a timetable on his return.

Boychuk beforehand took a skate to the neck in a Feb. 28 recreation towards the Toronto Maple Leafs final season. He returned later that recreation.

The Canadiens gained Tuesday’s recreation 6-2.