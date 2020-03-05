instacart-offering-deliveries-that-don’t-require-human-contact-amid-coronavirus-fears

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Amid fears of the coronavirus, Instacart prospects can now select to have their groceries left at their doorstep to keep away from human interplay.

The San Francisco-based grocery supply startup stated Thursday that it has rolled out a brand new function name “Leave at My Door Delivery,” which provides prospects the choice to have an order left by their door throughout a delegated timeframe as a substitute of getting an in-person hand-off.

The corporate stated it had been testing the opt-in function in latest months and determined to roll out the choice to all prospects now due to “increased demand” for it in latest days.

As instances of coronavirus proceed to rack up within the US, the employees who give rides and ship groceries or restaurant orders for gig financial system firms might be on the frontlines of the outbreak as individuals keep away from public transportation and depend on residence deliveries as a substitute of frequenting eating places and shops.

The idea of “contactless deliveries” is one thing that firms in China adopted in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which was first detected within the nation. CNN Enterprise beforehand reached out to a number of meals supply startups within the US, together with Instacart, DoorDash, Uber Eats and GrubHub about whether or not they had been contemplating adopting the observe.

In an announcement, a GrubHub spokesperson stated, “this is obviously a complex and fast-moving situation. We are focused on prioritizing the health and safety of our drivers, diners, restaurant partners and employees during this challenging time. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, including assessing and analyzing the potential impact on our business.”

DoorDash declined to remark. Uber didn’t reply to request for remark.

