injured-molinari-withdraws-at-bay-hill

Francesco Molinari has pulled out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Molinari, who fired a final-round 64 to assert a two-shot victory at Bay Hill final yr, made the choice to drag out shortly earlier than the primary spherical, when he was scheduled to tee off at 7:54am native time alongside Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

The defending champion admitted in his pre-tournament press convention that he had been “working via a number of bodily and technical” points which have contributed to his alarming stoop in kind during the last yr.

Molinari has not recorded a top-10 end since his unlucky late collapse at The Masters final April, when he led with seven holes to play earlier than discovering water on the 12th and 15th holes on Sunday to open the door for Tiger Woods.

The Italian missed the minimize by a distance in his first three begins of 2020 and completed outdoors the highest 50 on the WGC-Mexico Championship, and his world rating has now slipped to 26th having been comfy inside the highest 10 for almost all of final yr.

“I am a bit of bit behind the place I used to be planning to be presently,” Molinari stated on Tuesday. “The beginning of the season has not been pretty much as good as I hoped for, but it surely’s solely the beginning.

“There’s been a number of bodily issues and technical issues, however I am working via it. I believe I’ve obtained some good planning for the following few weeks constructing as much as Augusta and a few good course to work in the direction of.

“My expectations going into the following few weeks are actually to construct up some momentum and get higher day-to-day and not likely pondering too far forward of myself. There’s work that I have to do to be bodily higher and fitter than I’m proper now and technically to be sharper.”

McIlroy and Rose will now be accompanied by South Korea’s Kyoung-Hoon Lee for the primary two rounds, with Molinari now a doubt for The Gamers Championship at TPC Sawgrass subsequent week.