increased-youth,-latino-voter-turnout-put-sanders-over-the-top-in-california

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Two key teams made their presence felt in final night time’s California main: there have been massive will increase in younger and Latino voters all through California who helped put Bernie Sanders excessive within the Golden State.

“One thing is we made it easier to vote in California, and the easier you make it, the more people turn out,” mentioned Melinda Jackson, a professor of political science at San Jose State College.

Lengthy strains to vote at a brand new voting middle on the San Jose State campus confirmed simply how robust and enthusiastic the younger vote is in California.

Lengthy strains of scholars await the prospect to vote at San Jose State on Tremendous Tuesday (CBS)

“It was a very long wait. It was way longer than Disneyland. It was the longest I ever waited in line for something,” mentioned Daniela Bustamante, who waited in line for over three hours to vote for Sanders.

“He’s a great voice for people like me. I’m a student and an immigrant. When I think of Bernie Sanders, I think of humanity and peace,” Bustamante mentioned.

And Sanders took motion in opposition to the lengthy strains that accrued on Tuesday night time, asking a federal courtroom to situation an emergency order to maintain polls open for an additional two hours as many younger voters waited in line.

There have been lots of people identical to Bustamante–younger Latino and Latina voters–who helped Sanders win California.

“Part of the reason Latino voters are supporting Bernie is that he’s really reaching out to that community,” Jackson mentioned. “He’s been building a grass roots effort and a real ground game reaching out to Latino voters since his last campaign. It’s a deliberate strategy and it seems to be paying off for him.”

Sanders has opened marketing campaign places of work in Latino neighborhoods in California. However 18-year-old Hugo Marquez says it goes past that.

“The reason why Bernie Sanders attracts us is that he understands our needs like medicare for all, immigration and racial justice,” Marquez mentioned. Latinos are anticipated to compose the most important block of nonwhite eligible voters in 2020.

However there’s additionally variety. Florida Latinos, made up of largely Cuban Individuals, will not be anticipated to favor Sanders as a lot as Mexican Individuals in California and Texas, because of previous feedback Sanders has made about Fidel Castro’s administration in Cuba.