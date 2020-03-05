ikea-recalls-more-than-800k-kullen-3-drawer-chests-because-of-tipping-danger

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ikea is recalling 820,000 three-drawer chests as a result of they’ll tip over and crush youngsters.

In keeping with the Client Product Security Fee, the chests — made by Kullen and offered nationwide — are unstable in the event that they aren’t anchored to a wall, posing the danger of falling onto or trapping youngsters and inflicting harm or loss of life. The dressers weigh roughly 45 kilos.

Officers say the three-drawer variations of the Kullen chest imported after August 12, 2019, additionally don’t adjust to voluntary efficiency requirements.

To this point the Swedish furnishings retailer has acquired six experiences of tip-over incidents involving the Kullen chests, that had been offered in-store and on-line from April 2005 to December 2019 for about $60.

The article numbers for the Kullen three-drawer chest are 600-930-58 (birch), 501-637-54 (black-brown), and 803-221-34 (black-brown).

Shoppers are being suggested to cease utilizing the chests instantly and transfer them out of the attain of youngsters.

Anybody who owns one of many dressers is being given the choice of receiving a free wall anchoring equipment from Ikea or returning the furnishings for a full refund.

Through the years Ikea dressers and chests have been linked to the deaths of at the least 9 youngsters. The most important recall involving 17.Three million models in 2016.

Shoppers can name Ikea at 888-966-4532 or log on to the Ikea USA web site for extra data on easy methods to obtain a refund or wall-anchoring restore equipment.