ice-agents-ignore-sanctuary-law,-make-arrest-in-front-of-san-francisco-courthouse

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Native officers had been irate Thursday over the arrest by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement brokers of a person as he entered a San Francisco courthouse for a listening to in violation of the town’s sanctuary legislation.

Each the San Francisco Public Defender and the District Legal professional condemned the motion on the steps of the courthouse on 850 Bryant St., and known as on ICE to cease making courthouse arrests. Immigration rights advocates mentioned it was the primary time the sort of courthouse immigration enforcement has occurred in San Francisco.

“ICE actions in or near our courthouses deters people from accessing our justice system, making us all less safe,” mentioned San Francisco District Legal professional Chesa Boudin.

Two weeks in the past, Sonoma County officers had been angered when ICE brokers arrested no less than three individuals on the Sonoma County Superior Court docket campus.

“California law explicitly forbids a civil enforcement agency, including ICE, from making a civil arrest without a warrant outside a courthouse,” mentioned San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju of the Election Day arrest. “San Francisco will not allow such egregious abuse of power to go unchecked; we will provide immediate and zealous representation to anyone subject to such illegal activity.”

No different particulars had been launched concerning the arrest. Federal authorities don’t have any touch upon the San Francisco arrest.