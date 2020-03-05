‘i-was-not-satisfied’:-supervisor-janice-hahn-calls-for-investigation-following-super-tuesday-voting-problems

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County spent 10 years and $300 million creating the brand new computerized voting system that made its debut on this week’s election, however after what occurred on Tremendous Tuesday, it was clear that there are severe issues and one member of the Board of Supervisors desires solutions.

“I was not satisfied,” L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn stated.

After photographs, movies and posts to social media about hours-long waits made it across the nation, Hahn demanded an investigation.

“Those machines that weren’t working and were out of order, absolutely unacceptable,” Hahn stated. “And then I understand that there were technicians that attempted to fix those machines and couldn’t do it.”

The taxpayer funded voting initiative raised issues amongst some critics again in February with not less than one particular person saying voters ought to have “zero” confidence within the machines. That CBS2 investigation discovered revealed experiences of issues with machines manufactured by the identical firm that constructed the L.A. County machines again in 2016 in Utah.

There have been additionally experiences of issues with related machines within the Philippines.

However Los Angeles County Registrar Dean Logan, who bought the thought to the board, stated at the moment that the machines would work.

“I think voters should have a great deal of confidence (in the machines),” he stated.

The day after Tremendous Tuesday, Logan refused a request for an interview.

“It didn’t feel like (Logan) was prepared for the long lines on voting day,” Hahn stated. “It doesn’t feel like he was prepared in terms of having enough workers at the polling places, and it doesn’t feel like he was prepared to have the machines break down.”

A spokesperson for the registrar’s workplace stated they didn’t but know what number of machines malfunctioned or what precipitated the issues. They stated they had been nonetheless conducting an evaluation, although no timetable on when that might be achieved was launched.