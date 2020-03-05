hull-kr-hope-crooks-will-not-need-neck-surgery

Ben Crooks has scored seven tries in 5 Tremendous League video games this season

Hull KR winger Ben Crooks has been dominated out for round two months with a neck harm and the membership are hopeful he is not going to want surgical procedure.

Crooks, who’s Tremendous League’s prime strive scorer after 5 rounds, was despatched for scans after complaining to medical workers a few ache in his neck after final week’s residence defeat by Castleford.

The participant has been instructed by a specialist that he doesn’t but want surgical procedure however the place will likely be reviewed in a fortnight relying on his preliminary restoration.

A worst-case situation may see Crooks miss the rest of the season, with the ultimate spherical of matches going down on Friday, September 11.

A membership spokesman mentioned: “Whether it is nonetheless deemed that no surgical procedure is required then it’s estimated Ben will probably miss round two months of motion.

“Ought to surgical procedure finally nonetheless be required, then he could possibly be lacking for as much as six months.”

Hull KR have received simply one in all their first 5 Tremendous League matches and are away at leaders Wigan Warriors on Sunday.