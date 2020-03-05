how-to-play-cbs-san-francisco’s-bracket-challenge

With a few week left earlier than Choice Sunday, it’s time to start out brushing up in your faculty basketball information. As you set collectively your record of high groups, favorites and potential bracket busters, why not put all that information to the take a look at with our Bracket Problem recreation?

The sport launches in the present day, and you may register by visiting this hyperlink. The brackets open on Sunday, March 15th, after the match discipline has been launched on the Choice Present on CBS.

For those who want a refresher on find out how to play our bracket recreation or a fast tutorial on how to enroll, check out the video above.