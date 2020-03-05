how-to-play-cbs-minnesota’s-bracket-challenge

With a few week left earlier than Choice Sunday, it’s time to begin brushing up in your school basketball data. As you place collectively your checklist of prime groups, favorites and potential bracket busters, why not put all that data to the check with our Bracket Problem sport?

The sport launches right this moment, and you may register by visiting this hyperlink. The brackets open on Sunday, March 15th, after the event subject has been launched on the Choice Present on CBS.

Should you want a refresher on easy methods to play our bracket sport or a fast tutorial on how to enroll, check out the video above.