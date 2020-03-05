how-to-play-cbs-los-angeles’-bracket-challenge

With a couple of week left earlier than Choice Sunday, it’s time to begin brushing up in your school basketball information. As you set collectively your listing of prime groups, favorites and potential bracket busters, why not put all that information to the check with our Bracket Problem recreation?

The sport launches at present, and you may register by visiting this hyperlink. The brackets open on Sunday, March 15th, after the match discipline has been launched on the Choice Present on CBS.

For those who want a refresher on the best way to play our bracket recreation or a fast tutorial on how to enroll, check out the video above.

It is a nationwide contest.