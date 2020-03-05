how-to-play-cbs-detroit’s-bracket-challenge

With a few week left earlier than Choice Sunday, it’s time to start out brushing up in your faculty basketball information. As you set collectively your record of high groups, favorites and potential bracket busters, why not put all that information to the check with our Bracket Problem sport?

The sport launches at this time, and you may register by visiting this hyperlink. The brackets open on Sunday, March 15th, after the event area has been launched on the Choice Present on CBS.

Should you want a refresher on how one can play our bracket sport or a fast tutorial on how to enroll, check out the video above.

It is a nationwide contest.