how-fernandes’-‘fire’-convinced-ole-to-sign-him

Manchester United supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he was impressed by Bruno Fernandes’ character when he went to scout him in Portugal

Manchester United supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed how a scouting journey to Portugal to scout Bruno Fernandes finally satisfied him to convey him to Previous Trafford.

Fernandes accomplished a long-awaited big-money transfer to United from Sporting Lisbon within the January window and has made a seamless transition to life within the Premier League.

He has scored three targets and contributed two assists in solely his first 5 begins for the membership, lifting United’s type as they battle to qualify for subsequent season’s Champions League whereas additionally rapidly turning into a fan favorite with the Previous Trafford trustworthy.

Solskjaer spoke of the qualities he immediately noticed when he went to look at the midfielder in particular person.

“While you go and see them reside you simply get that feeling of the participant,” he informed Sky Sports activities.

Solskjaer says he was impressed by Fernandes’ character when he need to watch him in particular person in Lisbon

“What impressed me most that day was his character. We knew about his abilities and qualities.

“For those who observe him and watch him on a regular basis [you notice] that he cares a lot and needs to win, he had that fireplace in him. I believed, yep, that is the character we want.

“He will not let anybody down. Letting the staff down is similar as letting himself down. He desires to win and he is aware of we [win] collectively, everybody performs an essential half. He is been a constructive enhance.”

Solskjaer feels Fernandes has settled in rapidly as a result of he’s surrounded by high quality in United dressing room and likewise revealed how he’s already seen him dovetail in coaching with fellow artistic midfielder Juan Mata.

The United supervisor mentioned: “For me it was simpler as a result of I got here to a staff with higher gamers round me, I simply needed to do the precise issues, the identical as I used to do however slightly bit faster, doing issues and understanding the ball will come.

“I hope it’s the identical for Bruno – ‘I am comfy right here however I want must step up my recreation as nicely as a result of it’s a large membership and there are higher gamers’.

Juan Mata and Fernandes are on the identical wavelength in coaching, says Solskjaer

“While you see Juan (Mata) and Bruno generally in coaching, you possibly can see there are on the identical wavelength.”

When requested to select a key high quality that Fernandes brings to United, Solskjaer was fast spotlight his penchant of taking dangers, which additionally endears to the membership’s supporters.

“You want braveness, it’s good to be a danger taker at Manchester United. The followers demand it, the membership calls for it, it’s what we have been introduced up on with Sir Alex,” he added.

“Bruno coming in has boosted the gamers however for the supporters as nicely, they’ll see that we’re placing items in place.

“I feel most of them perceive which you could’t put six or seven items in a single go. We have had 4 first rate items within the jigsaw.”

‘Ighalo extension, who is aware of?’

Odion Igahlo, who has joined on mortgage till the top of the season, could not have begun his United profession with the identical flourish as Fernandes, however Solskjaer says he has additionally been a “breath of contemporary air” on the membership and didn’t rule out probably extending his keep come the summer season.

Odion Ighalo's contract might be prolonged past the top of this season, in response to Manchester United supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

“It does not harm [living the dream] however he is right here on advantage, he is right here as a result of he’s a goalscorer and a unique kind of striker for us,” Solskjaer mentioned.

“We’d get to the summer season and assume we need to lengthen this, who know?

“He is are available as a breath of contemporary air as nicely. He had probabilities in his 5 minutes in opposition to Chelsea, he scored in opposition to Bruges, he had probabilities in opposition to Watford, he had an excellent save [from a shot] in opposition to Everton – there have been good saves, he does not miss the goal fairly often.

“Even for Anthony (Martial), Mason (Greenwood) and Marcus (Rashford) to be taught that it’s the place the sharks are swimming. It is comfy exterior the field and you’ll have just a few pictures. It is in there the place it may be a bit harder and also you would possibly get harm – that is the place you get targets.”

‘De Gea vs Henderson – an issue Man Utd want’

Solskjaer defended David de Gea because the ‘finest goalkeeper on this planet’ after his error allowed Everton to take the lead in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Highlights from Everton's draw with Manchester United within the Premier League

Just a few days after the sport, the United boss reiterated his opinion and mentioned the Spain worldwide has handled exterior criticism with out a drawback.

“He nonetheless is [the best]. I used to be flawed within the press after the sport as a result of I believed (Dominic) Calvert-Lewin was offside however he wasn’t – so the save he made acquired the purpose for us. David’s nice, he’s good as ever.”

Dean Henderson has impressed on mortgage at Sheffield United this season

When requested about the potential for Dean Henderson, presently on mortgage at Sheffield United, beginning for England at Euro 2020 after which probably unseating De Gea as United’s No 1, Solskjaer says that’s exactly the kind of predicament the membership must be in.

“That is Man Utd!”, he exclaimed. “It is best to have a pleasant drawback, you need to have two or three difficult for a similar positions. That is what we try to get to.”