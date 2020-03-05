how-felicity-huffman-is-rebuilding-her-life-after-prison

Although she’s now not residing and dying by every replace, the information experiences nonetheless hang-out Felicity Huffman.

It has been a minute since each piece of recent proof, each press convention in regards to the so-called Varsity Blues scandal that is rocked the world of school admissions for the previous 12 months represented a totally different actuality for her future. And but, an insider tells E! Information for Huffman, “It is arduous to proceed listening to in regards to the case within the information.”

So, she’ll swap off the TV, avoid sure corners of the Web, strive to not maintain tabs on Rick Singer, the rip-off ringleader she paid $15,000 to spice up her eldest daughter’s SAT rating. “She tries to keep away from it,” says the insider. “She desires to maneuver on and never should maintain residing it.”