How coronavirus spread in New York: From a man to his family. Then a neighbor. Then friends.

NEW YORK – First, a lawyer who commutes between the suburbs and his midtown Manhattan workplace was identified with the coronavirus. Then, his spouse and two kids examined constructive, together with a neighbor who drove him to the hospital.

By Wednesday afternoon, one other pal, his spouse and three of their kids had been additionally contaminated.

Within the span of 48 hours, what started as one household’s medical disaster had spiraled nicely past their Westchester County house, shuttering Jewish colleges and synagogues and crystallizing the virus’s energy to propel nervousness throughout a area that’s among the many nation’s most densely populated.

Whereas Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, urged calm, information of the virus’ newest victims unfold via close-knit Orthodox communities within the household’s hometown of New Rochelle and throughout New York Metropolis, the place pockets of Jews frequent the identical kosher eating places and attend the identical colleges, weddings, bar mitzvahs and funerals.

“People think it’s Armageddon and they’re never going to leave their house again,” mentioned Josh Berkowitz, the proprietor of Eden Wok, a kosher Asian fusion restaurant in New Rochelle. Most of his prospects are quarantined to see in the event that they develop signs of the virus. His workers have been making deliveries, setting the meals exterior with out coming into contact with the individuals behind the entrance door.

“I’m nervous as much as anyone else,” Berkowitz mentioned. “We always sanitize and clean. We’re just being a little more diligent. Sanitizers are nowhere to be found. You can’t get them [for] miles and miles and miles, if they’re even available.”

Because the variety of coronavirus instances reached 11 in New York, officers sought to reassure transit riders that it stays secure to journey the area’s huge community of subway and suburban practice strains. There was “no indication” that “casual contact,” reminiscent of using a subway with somebody who’s sick, is “going to increase the risk to everyday New Yorkers,” mentioned Oxiris Barbot, the town’s well being commissioner.

The State College of New York and the Metropolis College of New York suspended study-abroad packages in China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea on Wednesday as fears mounted over the virus. Roughly 300 college students, in addition to workers, have been requested to return from these international locations to be quarantined in “dormlike facilities on SUNY campuses” for 14 days, Cuomo mentioned.

The governor described the coronavirus because the “flu on steroids” and urged warning.

“We have an epidemic caused by coronavirus, but we have a pandemic that is caused by fear,” he mentioned. “The more you test, the more positive cases you will find.”

Mitchell Moss, 71, a New York College professor who lives downtown, mentioned he just lately purchased 100 packets of Kleenex because of the virus and wipes down “every piece of equipment my hands touch” when he works out on the health club.

“New Yorkers have terrific resistance because we ride the subway every day and we’re always exposed to germs,” Moss mentioned. “If I have to be quarantined, I’d rather be quarantined in Manhattan than anywhere else in the world.”

In Westchester, about 1,000 individuals have self-quarantined, officers mentioned. The New Rochelle lawyer – a 50 year-old man – remained at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. Well being officers mentioned his situation prevented him from being interviewed to find out how he was uncovered to the virus.

His spouse is asymptomatic, officers mentioned, and the couple’s two kids are nicely sufficient to be quarantined along with her at house.

The detectives are also monitoring seven workers and one intern on the man’s regulation agency, which is situated close to Grand Central Terminal. 5 of these workers had been “being tested as we speak, in the city,” Mayor Invoice de Blasio mentioned Wednesday. One was examined in New Jersey. The outcomes of these checks had been pending.

The lawyer’s 20-year-old son attends Yeshiva College, Cuomo mentioned. The coed’s roommate and shut pal had been awaiting take a look at outcomes at Bellevue Hospital. The college on Wednesday canceled all lessons at its Wilf Campus in Washington Heights.

Matthew Chan, the supervisor of Chop Chop, a kosher Chinese language restaurant close to campus, mentioned enterprise was down by 50 %. “The students are like my family. I pray for them,” Chan mentioned.

The lawyer’s 14-year-old daughter is a pupil on the SAR Academy and Excessive Faculty, a Jewish day faculty within the Riverdale part of the Bronx. The academy closed Tuesday as a precautionary measure. The Westchester Day Faculty and the Westchester Torah Academy additionally quickly shut down as a precaution, the Jewish Telegraphic Company reported.

Well being officers ordered Younger Israel of New Rochelle, the household’s synagogue, to droop actions. The officers mandated a two-week quarantine for anybody who attended a funeral on the synagogue on Feb. 22 or a bat mitzvah on Feb. 23. About 600 individuals are affected, in accordance with the JTA.

“It’s an old-world Jewish community, because everyone is so into everyone’s life,” mentioned Rabbi Jeffrey Sirkman of the Larchmont Temple, a synagogue in a neighboring city. “There’s a real sense of mutual support and mutual care. There’s a real sense of connectedness that is an extension of their Judaism.”

Sirkman’s synagogue despatched a letter this week urging its 800-family congregation to take precautions, together with “rubbing elbows instead of shaking hands, etc. to minimize the transmission of germs.”

“If we hug or hold hands or kiss a little less,” the letter mentioned, “it does not mean we don’t care. On the contrary, with sincerity of heart, it means we truly do!”

Gillian Steinberg, an English instructor at SAR, will likely be in quarantine via Friday, however she continues to be prepping for lessons Thursday.

From her house in Riverdale, she and her son, a sophomore on the faculty, will placed on headsets for classwork and sit in separate rooms. The college arrange on-line lessons via Zoom for many of the faculty day, permitting for a 45-minute lunch break.

“Everyone is doing the best they can. The high school’s been updating us regularly,” she mentioned. “I don’t get an overall sense of panic. We’re going to get through this thing.”

She and her husband, who’re recovering from the flu, mentioned their physician instructed them to not are available in for a medical go to as a result of Steinberg works at SAR. She mentioned they had been as a substitute identified with the flu within the emergency room by medical doctors in hazmat fits. Her husband has since been working remotely.

“I think he’s hoping to go back to work and be away from the chaos,” she mentioned.

Michael Weissman, proprietor of Mikey Dubb’s Frozen Custard in New Rochelle, mentioned members of Younger Israel had been a few of his first prospects when he opened in July 2018 and have been trustworthy ever since. The store is down the road from the synagogue.

He supplied catering for the synagogue’s carnival on Sunday for Purim, a festive vacation that begins Monday evening. The job didn’t influence his workers, he mentioned: “We’re always wearing gloves anyways. We’re just redoubling our efforts.”

Dad and mom who’ve visited the store with kids this week appear anxious, Weissman mentioned. For now, he’s nonetheless scheduled to cater a Purim occasion this weekend for a distinct synagogue.

“No one wants to panic,” Weissman mentioned. “Everyone is taking it a day at a time right now.”

– – –

Schwartzman reported from Washington. The Washington Put up’s Miriam Berger in Washington contributed to this report.