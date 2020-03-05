how-artem-chigvintsev-is-supporting-nikki-bella-with-backrubs-&-more-during-pregnancy

Expectant first-time dad and mom Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella are so excited for this new chapter of their life collectively, and Artem has been ‘there for anything and everything’ Nikki wants throughout her first being pregnant.

Nikki Bella and Artmen Chigvintsev couldn’t be extra thrilled to usher on this new part of their life collectively. The couple, who grew to become engaged in Nov. 2019 and introduced that they had been anticipating their first little one collectively on Jan. 29 have so much to sit up for. However whereas the couple put together to welcome their bundle of pleasure into the world, Artem has been probably the most devoted companion for Nikki. “Artem has been so supportive of Nikki throughout her pregnancy and is always there for anything and everything she needs,” a supply shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Artem understands that Nikki is so independent but he wants to make sure that she knows he’s there by her side no matter what.”

Additional extra, the previous Dancing With The Stars professional, 37, “wants to ensure that this pregnancy goes as smooth for her as possible and that he does whatever he can to take care of all her needs.” And Artem has already been pampering the previous WWE wrestler, 36, similar to she deserves to be! “He makes her home cooked meals, rubs her back, whatever she needs.” All of Artem’s care merely exhibits that “he’s going to make an incredible father and he couldn’t be more excited to meet their baby.”

However whereas pampering his wife-to-be is certainly a high precedence, the couple can also be working collectively to take care of a wholesome, balanced life by way of Nikki’s first being pregnant. “Artem and Nikki enjoy being an active couple as they are both athletes and they are always on the go and have the same mentality when it comes to Nikki’s health through this pregnancy,” a secondary supply shared. As first time dad and mom, although, the pair have undoubtedly sought out recommendation, they usually’ve stored it within the household! Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, has been a serious supply of reassurance for the 2, particularly since she, too, is pregnant and already has two-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, whom she shares with husband Bryan Danielson.

As Artem and Nikki undergo every new milestone in Nikki’s being pregnant, “they also have been chewing Brie’s ear off with questions and seeking advice that Brie is happy to give.” Your entire happenstance, with Nikki and Brie each anticipating, “is a family affair and Nikki is in the best mood that everyone is on the same path.” After all, there will likely be obstacles and new experiences that Nikki and Artem should face collectively, however on the finish of the day, “everything has been great and all that she [Nikki] can ask for.” HollywoodLife reached out to Nikki and Artem’s reps for remark.