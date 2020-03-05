here’s-what-to-expect-from-friday’s-weather-forecast

The Boston space is in for a grey, moist Friday. Count on a cloudy begin to the day with rain showers arriving in the course of the afternoon. Excessive temperatures in most areas will make it into the mid 40s.

The rain continues Friday night time, and there’s the potential for a changeover to snow, significantly for Cape Cod, Martha’s Winery, and Nantucket, the place as much as two inches of snow might fall. There’s a slight probability some components of japanese Massachusetts might see a dusting, too.

Try what’s taking place with Boston climate proper now on our live-updating radar map.