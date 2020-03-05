henry-cobb,-architect-of-boston’s-hancock-tower,-dies-at-93

NEW YORK (AP) — Architect Henry N. Cobb, who designed the tallest constructing in New England, has died. He was 93.

Cobb died Monday at his Manhattan residence, in response to his agency, Pei Cobb Freed & Companions.

This Sept. 13, 1977, file photograph exhibits architect Henry N. Cobb, throughout from the John Hancock Tower in Boston. —AP Picture/Chet Magnuson, File

Probably the most celebrated constructing of Cobb’s 70-year profession was the 800-foot-tall glass skyscraper now referred to as 200 Clarendon however nonetheless extensively often known as the John Hancock Tower in Boston.

Panorama architect Laurie Olin, who labored with Cobb on a number of initiatives, referred to as him “an architect’s architect.”

“He was a great collaborator. He was a great intellect. He was a very warm friend,” Olin informed The Boston Globe. “Usually, you might get one or two of those qualities, but you don’t get all. You did with Harry.”

Cobb was born in Boston on April 8, 1926, and grew up in Brookline. He studied at Harvard’s Graduate College of Design the place he first met outstanding architect I.M. Pei, who was his trainer, The New York Occasions reported.

Cobb moved to New York in 1950 to start out his profession in skyscraper structure however ended up designing a number of buildings in Boston, together with Harbor Towers and the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse and Harborpark.

Cobb additionally designed the Place Ville Marie in Montreal, the campus of the State College of New York Fredonia, and the Johnson & Johnson world headquarters in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Although the Hancock Tower — usually confused with Chicago’s John Hancock Heart — ended up changing into a Boston icon on par with the Previous North Church, it wasn’t instantly accepted.

Many individuals protested plans as a result of it was near beloved Copley Sq.. Then, as building neared completion in 1972, glass panels weighing as a lot as 500 kilos (230 kilograms) every began falling from the facade.

Many Bostonians referred to as the falling glass “retribution for overreaching,” Cobb informed The New York Occasions in 2010.

The agency ordered substitute glass, however the dangerous publicity and litigation prices almost drove the Pei agency to monetary spoil. Cobb targeted totally on designing workplace buildings because the agency rebounded.

Survivors embody his spouse, Joan; three daughters; and three grandchildren.