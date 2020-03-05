heidi-klum,-46,-rocks-sexy-thigh-high-boots-&-holds-hands-with-rocker-hubby-tom-kaulitz,-30

It’s official: Heidi Klum doesn’t age! The supermodel stepped out along with her hubby Tom Kaulitz after watching his band Tokio Lodge carry out, and she or he surprised in thigh-high black boots.

Heidi Klum, 46, and her hubby Tom Kaulitz, 30, are rapidly changing into considered one of Hollywood’s coolest {couples}! The lovely duo placed on yet one more loved-up show once they stepped out for a romantic late-night dinner in West Hollywood after the supermodel watched her rocker husband play together with his band Tokio Lodge. The America’s Acquired Expertise decide held her husband’s hand because the pair walked into Delilah restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard on March 4 — and we will’t recover from these boots! She donned gentle wash skinny denims with thigh-hugging zip-up leather-based boots, and she or he appears half her age. She additionally sported hunky hubby Tom’s band identify on her black sweater, and accessorized with a black leather-based purse that includes chain detailing. The blonde magnificence allowed her lengthy and luscious tresses to fall loosely round her shoulders, and her bangs seemed flawless.

Tom lower an off-the-cuff determine in a navy blue T-shirt with loose-fitting satin trousers and a pair of white Converse sneakers. The guitarist and pianist stored his usually-unkempt lengthy hair tied neatly again in a low bun and grew out his beard for a rugged look. The couple had been accompanied by Tokio Lodge’s lead singer – and Tom’s brother – Invoice Kaulitz. The band’s frontman donned an cool 70s-inspired ensemble, together with a black fringe leather-based jacket layered, worn with a black T-shirt and zip-up leather-based trousers with black boots. He slicked his platinum blonde hair again and added bejeweled dangling earrings to finish the look.

The couple celebrated their one-year marriage ceremony anniversary on Feb. 22, and Heidi posted a candy video of a shirtless Tom strumming his guitar subsequent to her in mattress to have fun. The pair wed in a top-secret ceremony in California final February — they stored the key so properly that followers didn’t know she was married till six months later! Regardless of their 16-year age hole, Heidi says this marriage is “perfect” for her, telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “I’m just a much happier person. I feel like for the first time I have a partner who I can discuss everything with and someone who shares, you know, duties that we all have in our lives. You know, before I was always on my own with everything. And I don’t know….for the first time I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner in all 360 with everything.”

Heidi Klum Holds Fingers With Rocker Hubby Tom Kaulitz. Picture: Photographer Group/MEGA

The Cologne-native pulled off the unattainable process of holding their nuptials below wraps from followers — however she nonetheless tied the knot with Tom in a second, lavish ceremony later within the yr. The pair stated “I do” for the second time in a fairytale Italian marriage ceremony ceremony aboard a luxurious yacht in Capri on Aug. 3 2019. Their closest household and mates had been in attendance the place Heidi surprised in a strapless, flowing robe for the romantic ceremony. These two are a significantly trendy duo!