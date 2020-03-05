heat-set-record-for-threes-over-magic

It took a record-setting evening from three-point vary for the Miami Warmth to beat the Orlando Magic.

Duncan Robinson scored 27 factors, all of them coming from past the arc, and the Warmth hit a franchise-record 22 three-pointers of their 116-113 win over the Magic on Wednesday evening.

Goran Dragic scored 25 factors and added 9 assists, Kelly Olynyk scored 16 on an ideal taking pictures evening and Jimmy Butler completed with 12 factors, eight assists and 7 rebounds as Miami gained their fourth straight recreation.

The earlier document for Warmth three-pointers was 21, set on April 5, 2017, at Charlotte. The 22 three-pointers made additionally tied essentially the most allowed in a recreation by Orlando. “My team-mates inspired me to shoot. The teaching employees encourages me to shoot,” Robinson mentioned. “So I simply went out and tried to be aggressive.”



















Terrence Ross had season-highs of 35 factors and eight three-pointers for the Magic, who’ve dropped three straight video games but stay within the No eight spot within the Jap Convention playoff race.

The sport turned simply the second in NBA regular-season historical past the place two gamers made at the least eight three-pointers. The opposite: January 5 2019, when Stephen Curry made 10 for Golden State and Buddy Hield made eight for Sacramento.

It has additionally occurred as soon as in a playoff recreation, when Draymond Inexperienced and Damian Lillard each made eight in a Golden State-Portland match-up on Could 7 2016.

Nikola Vucevic scored 22 factors and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Magic, whereas Evan Fournier completed with 17.



















“The largest think about that recreation was completely on me,” Magic coach Steve Clifford mentioned. “We simply did not have Choice B for Duncan Robinson till half-time. We made changes at half-time. Our guys did job, however that was the distinction within the recreation.”

Even after the three-point barrage by Miami, Orlando nonetheless had an opportunity on the finish. Down three with 6.2 seconds left after the Warmth took the final foul that they had left to offer, the Magic went to Aaron Gordon – who obtained take a look at a three-pointer from the appropriate nook. It hit the rim, the Warmth managed the rebound and time expired.



















Robinson missed his first shot, a three-pointer from the left nook. His subsequent seven have been all threes, and all related. He was seven for eight from distance within the opening 24 minutes, changing into the primary participant within the NBA to have two first halves with at the least seven threes this season – he had eight within the first half towards Cleveland on November 20.

“A few of these threes they made have been exhausting photographs and typically that occurs,” Vucevic mentioned. “I assumed defensively we have been higher. There are some errors that we did not care for.”

The Warmth wanted all Robinson had, as a result of the Magic weren’t going away.

Orlando have been down by as many as 15 halfway by the second quarter, then used a 13-2 run over a stretch of two:55 late within the half to get proper again into issues. Miami’s lead was right down to 60-55 on the break and the Warmth led 88-84 after a back-and-forth third quarter that featured 10 lead adjustments.

Unhappy reminiscence

Wednesday marked precisely 30 years since Loyola Marymount’s Hank Gathers collapsed and died on the court docket in a recreation towards Portland – a second the place Warmth coach Erik Spoelstra, then a guard for Portland, was on the court docket and just some ft away from the high-scoring star.

Spoelstra has spoken of that day, that second, many instances. “That is going to be etched in my reminiscence till the tip,” Spoelstra mentioned.

Florida state title

Miami gained the inter-state season collection towards Orlando 3-1, the primary time within the final 4 years and the 15th time in 31 years total that the Warmth might declare Florida bragging rights.

Orlando have gained the season collection 9 instances, and the golf equipment have cut up the opposite seven. “That is our state,” Warmth middle Meyers Leonard tweeted post-game.

