health-officials-increase-testing-kits-in-michigan-for-coronavirus

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – As circumstances of coronavirus illness improve in america and internationally, the Michigan Division of Well being and Human Providers Bureau of Laboratories has elevated its testing provides to check greater than 300 Michiganders for the virus, greater than doubling its earlier testing capability.

The MDHHS lab obtained extra check kits from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention at this time. The kits are at present present process a validation course of however ought to be prepared to be used by the tip of the week.

“We want Michiganders to know that their state laboratory is ready and able to provide testing for COVID-19,” mentioned Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical government and chief deputy for well being at MDHHS. “We are currently able to provide same day turnaround for test results.”

The brand new check kits arrived following information from the CDC that testing standards had expanded to incorporate any individuals, together with healthcare staff, who’ve had shut contact with a laboratory-confirmedCOVID-19 affected person inside 14 days of symptom onset, or a historical past of journey to one of many affected geographic areas inside 14 days of symptom onset. Affected areas embrace China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

The brand new testing standards will permit Michigan and different states to substantiate COVID-19 circumstances a lot faster and sluggish the unfold of this illness in america, Khaldun mentioned.

As well as, the MDHHS state lab is within the technique of surveying hospital labs throughout the state to find out which labs want to start offering testing. A Laboratory Management Service Fellow has been requested from CDC to assist Michigan hospitals with the validation course of.

So far, there aren’t any confirmed COVID-19 circumstances in Michigan. As of March 4, eight folks have been examined for COVOD-19 within the state; 5 by CDC and three by MDHHS.